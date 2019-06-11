|
QUILLEN, Doris E. 96, passed June 9, 2019. She was born August 24, 1922 to Ira and Vinnie Sweeney. On October 14, 1940 she married Robert Quillen. Doris is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert; two grandsons, Russell McElfresh and Jeff O'Laughlin. She leaves two daughters, Rosemary (Bill) McElfresh and Peggy (Tim) O'Laughlin; three grandchildren, Holly (Todd) Overholtz, Kristie MeElfresh and Aaron O'Laughlin; great grandchildren, Jacob (Christina) Overholtz, Christa (Danny) Dursch, Ashleigh (Steven) McCain and Justin (Alysia) Ross; and six great great grandchildren. Doris loved her Lord and Savior, you could find her reading her Bible all the time. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church of New Miami, OH. Funeral Services will be at Noon, Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin Street, Middletown, OH 45044 with Pastor Mike Carmody officiating. Burial at Springboro Cemetery. Visitation will be prior to the service from 11am-12pm. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Published in Journal-News on June 11, 2019