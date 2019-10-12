|
REESE, Doris Was born on October 16, 1927. She passed away on September 29, 2019. Doris is preceded in death by her husband Almer Reese, her parents John and Suvella Arnold. She is also preceded in death by her daughter Kelly Hess, brother Jake Arnold and grandson Gary Lee Reese. Doris is survived by her children, David (Darcy) Reese, Kim Canto, Gary (Cathy) Reese, brother Enyeart (Iver) Arnold, grandsons Shane Reese, Josiah Canto, Dylan Canto and granddaughter Joy Hess. She is also survived by her great-granddaughter Ella Gonzales, nieces Karen Arnold and Connie Arnold and multiple cousins, nieces and nephews. Doris enjoyed watching birds and the beauty of the outdoors. She would also go and visit covered bridges. She and her husband Almer were avid antique collectors. Private family services will be held. In Lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to Delaware , 39 W. Winter St. Delaware, OH 43015. To share memories and condolences please go to www.schoedinger.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 12, 2019