ROBERTS, Doris Eileen Age 95 of Beavercreek, passed away peacefully, Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Village At The Greene. She is preceded in death by her parents Chester & Flora (Ohlrogge) Stickrath, a sister & brother-in-law: Charlotte & Earl Brademeyer, brother: Wilbur Stickrath, brother-in-law: Jack Sargent, son-in-law: Joe McPeek. She is survived by 4 children and their spouses: Gene & Rose; Doug & Betty all of Beavercreek, Joyce & Mark of CA, Mike & Jane of Fairborn; a sister Joanne Sargent of Kettering. Grandchildren & their spouses: Angie & Armando, Becky, all of California, Christopher & Dottie of AZ, Heather & Larry of Cinn, Tonya of Ireland, Mollie & Chris of Beavercreek, Gene, III "Tige" & Kristy of Florida, Bonnie & Alan of Beavercreek. Great-Grandchildren: Hannah, Olivia, Andrew all of CA, Ashley, Ben of Beavercreek, Sage of FL, Jaden of AZ, Jude, Drew of Ireland, Lara, Harrison of Cinn. Great-Great-Grandchild: Layla; Special Friends: Sean, Sandy, Marcia and Imogene and numerous nieces, nephews and other family members and friends. Doris was a member of Beavercreek Seventh Day Adventist Church, looking for the soon coming of Jesus. A celebration of life service to honor Doris will be held 1:00 p.m. Monday, November 4, 2019 at MORRIS SONS FUNERAL HOME, 1771 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering with Pastor Delthony Gordon officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial to follow at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Beavercreek Seventh Day Adventist Church. The family wishes to thank Crossroads Hospice and Village At The Greene for the wonderful care given to Doris. Condolences may be sent to www.morris-sons.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 3, 2019