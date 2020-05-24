Home

Glickler Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1849 Salem Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
(937) 278-4287
DORIS SCHEAR


1925 - 2020
SCHEAR (GREENE), Doris Doris Schear, 94 of Dayton, passed away peacefully on May 22, 2020. She was born September 21, 1925 to Elizabeth Barrar Greene and Zelic Greene of Dayton, Ohio. Doris was a creative artist in a number of fields and remembered most prominently for her "non-objective" paintings. She went to Fairview-White - two years at Colonel White and two years at Fairview, and then attended Washington University in St. Louis. Doris was preceded in death by the love of her life, Eugene Schear to whom she was married for 65 years. She is survived by her daughter, Micki (Michael) Ferar of Petaluma, CA, son, Lee (Patti) Schear of Dayton, granddaughters, Sophia Ferar, Libby Schear and Laura Schear, grandsons, Nick (Kimberley) Schubert and Sam (Talia) Schubert. She dearly loved her great grandkids, Aria Clair Ferar, Sophia and Levi Schubert. Doris was a member of the Sisterhoods at Temple Israel and Beth Abraham and participated and contributed to the Dayton Art Institute, including shows of her own paintings. Her greatest pleasures in life were her family, entertaining and supporting and simply being available for others. The world is a lot less colorful without her. A private family service will be held with interment at Beth Abraham Cemetery. Glickler Funeral Home handling arrangements.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 24, 2020
