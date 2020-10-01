1/1
Doris Simcox
1937 - 2020
SIMCOX, Doris L. Age 82, of Riverside, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020. She was born in Crossville, Tennessee, on December 10, 1937, to the late Andrew Jackson and Vivian Taylor (nee Miller). She was preceded in death by her son, Stephen Simcox; and brothers, Walter, Bob, and Ronnie. Doris is survived by her beloved husband of 65 years, Elbert E. "Ed" Simcox; daughters, Pam (Keith) Bidwell and Donna (Ken) Cooley; grandchildren, Andrew Simcox, Phillip (Lindsey) Cooley, Cassandra (Gregory) Ordmandy, Rebecca Cooley, Jennifer (Joey) Turner, Amy (Chance) Bridges, Lauren (Niall) McMahon, and Shannon (Andrew) Franson; 12 great-grandchildren; siblings, Roy (Cathy) Taylor, Elizabeth (Steve) Netherton, and Lonnie (Shirl) Taylor; and a host of other family members and friends. Doris lived in a small town, Crossville, TN, where she met the love of her life in grade school and celebrated nearly 66 wonderful years together. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Doris was passionate about her family and made sure she was present for every occasion. Her talents were endless but included her vegetable & rose gardens and making everyone feel special. Doris rooted for her TN Volunteer Football team and some would say she held up the team spirit loud and proud. Christian faith was a strong foundation in her life, she was a member of Be Hope Church "Beavercreek Church of the Nazarene" for many years. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020, from 10:00 am - 11:00 am at Be Hope Church, 1850 North Fairfield Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio 45432 followed by Celebration of Life at 11:00 am. Arrangements handled by Newcomer Funeral Home, Beavercreek Chapel. www.NewcomerDayton.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Be Hope Church
OCT
2
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Be Hope Church
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3380 Dayton Xenia Road
Beavercreek, OH 45432
937-429-4700
