STEWART, Doris Jean Age 77 of Huber Heights passed away peacefully Sunday, May 10, 2020 at her residence in the loving arms of her husband, son and daughter in-law. Doris was born in Somerset, KY to Audie and Orville Kemper on September 6, 1942. Doris was very young when the family moved to Ohio where Orville and Audie established their roots and raised their 6 girls. Doris graduated from Wayne High School in 1960 and soon after met and married the one and only love of her life, Henry. They met while working at the same Bingo hall and Doris said, "Henry was a real nice boy". They lived a short time in Wichita Falls, TX after Henry joined the USAF. They returned to Ohio and eventually settled in Huber Heights. They both worked at NCR until Doris gave birth to twins and Henry joined the Dayton Fire Department. Doris worked many years at Kmart on Woodman Dr. and at Balco Industries in Dayton and Vandalia. Doris was a master in the kitchen and was known for her cheese cakes. Doris loved making afghans that are still cherished by many. Doris had a gift for writing poetry and lyrics and my dad carried one of her poems called the "old man" in his wallet forever. It was a beautiful work of art. She wrote beautiful and humorous poems for her parents and for her sisters that are treasured forever. Throughout her life she enjoyed playing bingo with her mother and sisters, but nothing gave her more pleasure than her family and friends and husband. Doris and Henry will always be thought of as the "Notebook" couple - their love and devotion to each other for almost 60 years has been immeasurable. Doris will always be known as someone who passionately loved her family and cared deeply for so many people. If she loved you she also loved your friends. Doris also will be known for her incredibly quick wit. She loved humor and her mind was full of humor and very sharp 'til the very end. As passionately as she loved her family - especially her son and daughter and husband, an entire new level of love emerged with her grandchildren. And again, another level of love emerged with the birth of her great grandchildren, The amount of love that poured out of her soul for them cannot be measured. All of the love she gave will forever and always be returned to her as she watches over us all from her place in Heaven. Doris was preceded in death by her parents, Orville and Audie Kemper, her sister Karen Kemper and sister Gail (Darlene) Dawson. She was also preceded in death by hundreds and thousands of people but I cannot name all of them (a little humor for mom). Doris is survived by her devoted husband, Henry Stewart, her son and daughter in-law Michael and Libby Stewart, daughter and son in-law Shawn and Dave Bond, grandson Zachary (Hannah) Stewart, granddaughter Nichole (Cody) Smith, grandson David Bond and granddaughter Katie Bond, great granddaughters Clara Ann Stewart, Millie Kirk Stewart, Cora Ruth Smith and Lydia Jean Smith. Her sister Sandy (Trueman) Mills, sister Elaine (Tim) Berry and Kelly (John) Crickmore. Her brother in-Law John Dawson and brother in-law Conrad Stewart and two very special cousins Edward Lawson and Margie Hoffman. Doris is survived by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews and in-laws and friends who she loved deeply and equally. Doris requested no formal services or viewing but a small memorial will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by the GEORGE C. MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, Dayton. Condolences can be shared at www.georgecmartinfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 14, 2020