TAYLOR, Doris Boggs A devoted mother and grandmother from Kettering, Ohio passed away peacefully on April 29, 2020. Doris was born in Jackson County, KY on October 18th, 1941, to Jesse & Pearl (Wilson) Boggs. She grew up on the family farm and always had many stories to share of her adventures with her 14 siblings. She has been a member of the Dayton community for over 55 years, retiring from Standard Register. Throughout her life, her country roots brought her to enjoy a lot of time with God's creations, mostly gardening and feeding the deer and birds at her Kettering home. The saying goes, "You can take the girl out of the country, but you can't take the country out of the girl". Her most favorite moments, though, were spent with family. Doris was very proud of her family, and always provided love and support; you could always count on her phone calls just to say "hello". Any chance she had to spend time with her family was important to her, but she especially loved the annual family reunions, birthdays and holidays. Doris also spent countless hours cooking her favorite recipes for her family and friends, and she made sure to both teach and pass these recipes down to her grandchildren. She will be truly missed by all that knew and loved her. She is preceded in death by her parents, five brothers, Clyde, Wilson, Edd, Ralph, and her twin brother Don Boggs; and five sisters, Agnes Young, Wilma Wilson, Jessie Davis, Peggy Grabeel & Patsy Johnson. She is survived by her daughter, Laynae (Jeffrey) Meyer; four grandchildren, Rylie, Avery, Raegan and Liam Meyer; and her former spouse, John Taylor. She is also survived by her sister, Mary Lou Davis; three brothers, Bert (Sylivia) Boggs, Earl Boggs and Robert (Bonnie) Boggs; as well as many special nieces, nephews and friends. A celebration of her life will be held at a future date this summer. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Ohio's . Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 3, 2020