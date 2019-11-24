|
|
VOLKE (Ihlefeldt), Doris Louise Age 95, passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully, on Sunday, November 17, 2019. Born in Boston, MA on December 9, 1923, Doris was, in her own words, "a proud Bostonian." She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward J. Volke, their daughter, Caroline, parents Madeline and Edmund Ihlefeldt, brothers Harold and Edmund Ihlefeldt, and sister-in-law Joan Ihlefeldt. Doris is survived by her loving "JEERS" -- her children Janet Berger (Richard), Edward Volke (Karen), Elinor Berger (Ralph), Robert Volke, and Susan Wierzbicki (Greg); grandchildren Marie, Greg and Valerie Wierzbicki; Jennifer Azzopardi, Jeremy and Rich Berger; Christine Moss, John and Matt Berger; plus 14 great-grandchildren. Doris was a devoted Mother, Mother-in-Law, Grammy and GiGi. At age 95, she still had a twinkle in her eyes and the giggle of a teenage girl when teased. She was kind, decent, loving, classy and dignified. Her presence will be missed forever by all who loved her. The Volke Family thanks the staff at Lincoln Park Manor in Kettering, OH for the encouragement, respect, friendship, kindness and exceptional care they provided to Doris during the last 90 days of her life. Private burial services, in Doris' beloved Boston, will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 24, 2019