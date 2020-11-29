VOLTZ, Doris E.
DORIS E. VOLTZ, 97, of Springfield passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020, at Mercy Health Urbana Hospital. She was born on March 13, 1923, in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Charles and Beulah (Eads) Mockbee. After graduating from high school Doris worked for Air Service Command at Patterson Field (now WPAFB) as a teletype operator. In 1943 she enlisted in the Women's Army Corp and was stationed in Washington, DC. While there she worked as cryptographic technician encoding and decoding messages. By the time of her military separation she had reached the rank of sergeant. Doris also worked for many years at Defense Electronics Supply Center in Kettering. At age 52 she enrolled in the Mental Health Technology program at Sinclair Community College. In spite of her initial trepidation and fears about starting college as an older student, she quickly made good friends with the younger students in her program and went on to become an excellent student, graduating with an associate degree in Mental Health Technology. She loved her time there at Sinclair. After graduating she put her degree to use working for many years at TAC Industries in Springfield, a job she truly loved. She stayed busy in retirement by volunteering for the Helping Hands program at the Salvation Army and also at Mercy Medical Center. Doris adored her grandchildren and loved spending time with time with them. She also doted on her furry grandchildren and spoiled them endlessly. Survivors include her two daughters, Susan (Wade) Smith and Lisbeth (David Bryan) Stough both of Springfield; one son, T. Michael Wilson of Reno, Nevada and three grandchildren, Christian (Nicole) Nicholson, Asia Wilson and Sophie Smith. She was preceded in death by her husband, Martin Voltz and one brother, Charles G. Mockbee. Private services will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, in the Miami Valley Memory Gardens Chapel. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com
.