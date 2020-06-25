Doris VUKOVIC

VUKOVIC (Guerrant), Doris J. Age 81, of Englewood, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. She retired from the Montgomery County Auditor's Office after 45 years. Doris is survived by her nieces, nephews and their spouses, Linda (Jerry) Garber, Glenn Brammer, Karen (Boyd) Jarrett, Keith (Lisa) Howard, Steve Hobbs, Claire Sollenberger, Ann Giselard, Don Guerrant, David Guerrant and numerous other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry E. Vukovic; parents, James and Grace Guerrant; and her 4 brothers and 5 sisters. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on June 26, 2020, at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood, is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 25, 2020.