WARNER, Doris E. Age 93 of Vandalia, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, May 16 at the Vandalia United Methodist Church, 200 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia with Rev. Michael Malcosky officiating. Interment will follow at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church from 10:00 am until time of service. To read more of Doris's life legacy and to share a message with her family, please visit www.mortonwhetstonefh.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 12, 2019
