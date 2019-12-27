|
|
WELLER, Doris J. Age 82 of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at the Ohio . She was born April 8, 1937 to the late Jack and Doris Bayham in Dayton. Preceded in death by her parents, a sister Jacquelyn Frank, and brother-in-law Robert Weller. Survived by her loving husband of over 65 years Roger L. Weller Sr., son Roger L. Weller. Jr. of Union, 4 sisters Barbara (Jerry) Worman, Phyllis Halsey, Laura Burkhardt, Helen (John) Halsey, 2 brothers George (Bonnie) Bayham, Joseph Bayham, 2 brothers-in-laws Samuel L. (Ruth) Weller, Thomas W. (Sandra) Weller, sister-in-law Darlene Weller, and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. Doris was an avid bowler at Thunderbowl Lanes in Englewood. Services and a Tribute of Doris's Life will be held 1 p.m. Monday, December 30th at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St. The family will receive friends Sunday, December 29th, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Ohio in Doris's memory. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 27, 2019