WILMER (Kuhl), Doris Jean A recent resident of Columbus, but a longtime resident of Hamilton, passed peacefully on April 2, 2020. Doris was born on August 21, 1928 to George and Elva Kuhl. She was a graduate of Ross High School, and worked at the Butler County probate court and later at a local savings and loan in Hamilton. Doris was preceded in death by her parents; her husband John A. Wilmer; her daughter Susan W. Maus; and her sisters, Louise Kuhl and Ruth K. Delano. She is survived by her son, William A. (Jennifer) Wilmer; her grandchildren, Andrew (Katy) Maus, Matthew (Alexandra) Maus, Katherine Maus, Reid Maus, Elizabeth Wilmer, Abigail Wilmer, Paige Wilmer, and John Lloyd Wilmer; her nephews Doug Delano and Dan Delano; and great grandchildren Reece Maus and Dean Maus. A private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Susan W. Maus Memorial Scholarship at the Hamilton Community Foundation. Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.browndawsonflick.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 4, 2020