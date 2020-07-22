BRADLEY MARSHALL, Dorisalene Dorisalene Bradley Marshall, age 86, of Trotwood, Ohio, passed away peacefully In-Home Hospice care, on March 15, 2020. She was born on August 29, 1933, in Ashland, Kentucky, to the late CC and Minnie (Jones) Bradley. She graduated from Jackson High School, Jackson, Ohio, in 1951. She was retired from NCR and was a long-time member of Salem Church of God. She was predeceased by her husband, Joe Marshall; parents, CC & Minnie Bradley; stepdaughter, JoAnn Allen; her brothers and sisters, Leondus, Raymond, Duard (Sandy), Clarence, and Christopher Bradley, Jean Moffett (Bob), Barbara Stewart (W.R.), and nephew, Greg Bryce. Dorisalene is survived by her daughter, Bobbi Sundeen (John); stepdaughter, Vickie Boggs (Don); stepsons, Gene Marshall (Carol), Don Marshall, and many special nieces, nephews, and step-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at the Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City, Ohio, on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at 11:00 AM, Rev. David W. Meredith will officiate. Cremation was handled by Glickler Funeral Home, Dayton, Ohio. Memorial contributions can be made to Crossroads Hospice, either through their website, www.crhcf.org
, or mailing to, Crossroads Hospice, 8069 Washington Village Drive, Dayton, Ohio, 45458. Please designate donations in the memory of Dorisalene Marshall.