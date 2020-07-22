1/1
Dorisalene BRADLEY MARSHALL
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorisalene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BRADLEY MARSHALL, Dorisalene Dorisalene Bradley Marshall, age 86, of Trotwood, Ohio, passed away peacefully In-Home Hospice care, on March 15, 2020. She was born on August 29, 1933, in Ashland, Kentucky, to the late CC and Minnie (Jones) Bradley. She graduated from Jackson High School, Jackson, Ohio, in 1951. She was retired from NCR and was a long-time member of Salem Church of God. She was predeceased by her husband, Joe Marshall; parents, CC & Minnie Bradley; stepdaughter, JoAnn Allen; her brothers and sisters, Leondus, Raymond, Duard (Sandy), Clarence, and Christopher Bradley, Jean Moffett (Bob), Barbara Stewart (W.R.), and nephew, Greg Bryce. Dorisalene is survived by her daughter, Bobbi Sundeen (John); stepdaughter, Vickie Boggs (Don); stepsons, Gene Marshall (Carol), Don Marshall, and many special nieces, nephews, and step-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at the Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City, Ohio, on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at 11:00 AM, Rev. David W. Meredith will officiate. Cremation was handled by Glickler Funeral Home, Dayton, Ohio. Memorial contributions can be made to Crossroads Hospice, either through their website, www.crhcf.org, or mailing to, Crossroads Hospice, 8069 Washington Village Drive, Dayton, Ohio, 45458. Please designate donations in the memory of Dorisalene Marshall.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Forest Hills Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Glickler Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1849 Salem Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
(937) 278-4287
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Glickler Funeral Home & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved