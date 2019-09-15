|
|
FANNON, Dorman "Boone" Age 69 of Tipp City passed away September 10, 2019. He was born on November 14, 1949 in Harlan, KY to the late John Edward and Mary Ruby (Helton) Fannon. In addition to his parents, Boone was preceded in death by daughter, Melissa; brothers, Bill and Ken; sisters, Jean Rowe and Linda Jewell; first wife, Sherry. He is survived by his beloved wife, Patty; son, Nathan (Melissa); daughter, Denise (Ed); step-son, Gary; 3 precious grandchildren, Isaiah Brewer, Adalyn "AJ" and Nolan Reese; brothers, Ed (Wanda), James and Norman; very devoted sister-in-law, Treva and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. Boone is a Vietnam veteran having served in the U.S. Army. He has belonged to the Masons and Scottish Rite since 1996. Boone is a lifetime member of the VFW and . He also is a member of the American Legion and the Troy Fish and Game Club. Boone retired from WPAFB in civilian service and from Las Vegas Valley Water District. Family will receive friends from 11:30 AM until 1 PM on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd. A Masonic Service will begin at 1 PM followed by the Scottish Rite ceremony and a funeral service at the funeral home. Following all services, interment will be at Dayton Memorial Park with military honors. To share a memory of Boone or leave a special message for his family, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 15, 2019