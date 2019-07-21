STAHLHEBER, Dorotha "Sue" Passed away at on Thursday, July 18, 2019. Dorotha was born in Oxford, Ohio at the family home, on Boudon Lane, on April 5, 1929 to Robert and Bessie (nee Lowe) Wolfe. Dorotha was blessed with red hair and a charm which made her a favorite of her maternal grandmother, who called her sweet Sue, and Sue she remained to her family and friends thereafter. Sue was preceded in death by her parents, Bessie and Robert Wolfe; her beloved sister, Dora and Diane; and her special friend, Jody Charles. Sue is survived by her brothers, Tony and Robert Wolfe; her sister, Heather (Andrew) Prine; her nephew, David Smith, his wife, Donna and daughters, Mabel and Ella; her niece Jaimie Smith, residents of Jacksonville, FL; her niece, Tiffany Sorrell, her husband, Jimmy and children, Tyler Farmer and his daughter Raelynn, Megan Farmer and her daughter, Stella, and Ashley (Ronnie) Gray and their children, Avry, Gaige and Zoie; her nephew, Jason Webb and his daughter, Hailey; all residents of the Oxford area. Sue attended McGuffey School in Oxford for 12 years, enjoying the lure of William Holmes McGuffey. She then attended Miami University receiving her bachelorette in Education and continued academic classes at the University of Cincinnati. Despite her handicaps in vision loss, hearing and memory she remained independent in spirit, she was grateful for the friendships and attention of her neighbors, of which she was so fond Rob and Kimberly, Sally and Judy. When her vision became more difficult, she knew she could depend on her brother, Bob; her niece Tiffany and her daughters, Ashley and Megan and Tiffany's husband Jimmy, who did all those practical things that are so necessary. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 7:00 PM. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. If you choose, friends and family can remember her by bringing a single rose, which was her favorite flower. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com. Published in Journal-News on July 21, 2019