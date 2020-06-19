BOYER, Dorothea "Virginia" 97, of Enon, passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by her family, on June 16, 2020. She was the loving wife of Paul B. Boyer, who preceded her in death on April 22, 2011. She and Paul met at the age of 13, in Deshler, Ohio, where they later married on June 21, 1942. She was the love of his life. They were married for 68 years. She was born in her grandparents' home near Enon, Ohio, on May 13,1923, to Fred and Anna (Arthur) Ark. She was a 1941 graduate of Deshler High School in Henry County, Ohio. During World War II she was employed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base until her husband began flight training in the Army Air Corps in 1943, then she enthusiastically supported him as they moved from base to base. Virginia was a loving wife and mother and friend to all. She led a full life as an active volunteer for her children's activities, her church and community. She loved life and her many activities throughout the years: bowling, walking, visiting shut-ins, bicycling and especially bridge. She continued to play bridge with her long time friends up until just a few months before she died. She and her husband wintered in Seminole, Florida, for 30 years. She loved her years as a snowbird and retained longtime and special friendships from those days. She was a member of Enon Knob Prairie United Church of Christ for over 79 years, enthusiastically supporting the many activities of her church including, serving as Sunday School and Bible School teacher, providing IHN dinners and as a choir member. The music in church was her special joy. She deeply loved all her pets over the years and always had a dog or cat by her side. With her spirit of adventure she was able to travel to Brazil and the Holy Land in the 1980's. Her brother, Edwin Ark preceded her in death, as did her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Dale and Patsy Boyer. She is survived by her daughter, Paula Campbell, New Holland, PA; sons: David Boyer and John (Dawn) Boyer, Enon; her grandchildren, Amy Campbell, New Holland, PA; LTC Mark (Missy) Campbell, Mt. Gretna, PA; Jennifer (Matt Cooney) Boyer, Yellow Springs; Joshua (Tarah) Boyer, Delaware, OH; Brad (Laura) Boyer, South Charleston, OH; Amelia (Emily) Boyer, Columbus, and her great-grandchildren, Jack Stoltzfus, Aurelia, Demetria, Stilicho and Trajan Campbell, Kael and Donovan Cooney, Brayden Fox, Ella and Beckham Boyer; Avery, Hazel and Dottie Boyer. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Mary Anne Ark, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and long time friends. The family would like to extend special thanks to Vitas Hospice Healthcare for their excellent loving care. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family with burial in Enon Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Enon Knob Prairie United Church of Christ, 203 W. Main Street, P.O. Box 101, Enon, OH 45323. Arrangements are being made by Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home. On-line condolences may be expressed at: www.richardsraffanddunbar.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jun. 19, 2020.