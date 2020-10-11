Dorothea Opt

Dorothea "Joye" McKee Opt, 83, died peacefully on Oct. 4, 2020, after a year of declining health. She earned a communication degree from Wright State University and operated a typesetting business, Copy Plus. Recently, she and Preston Opt celebrated their 65th anniversary. She is survived and will be missed by her husband, children and their spouses Susan (Norman Smith), Gregory (Tina), and Jeffrey (Erin), grandchildren William and Orlando Vasconcelos-Opt, and heart family Jennifer Thomas and Cheryl Biggers. Graveside services will be on Oct. 19 in Anderson, SC.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store