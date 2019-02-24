ADAM, Dorothy Kathleen "Kitty" 92, of Englewood leapt the far boundary of Alzheimers on Monday, February 11, 2019, after many years in the clutches of this devastating disease. Born September 2, 1926 to the late Sherman and Eva Foulke, Kitty was preceded in death by daughter Bonnie and son Scott, and is survived by former husband Donald K. Adam, Sr., son Don, Jr. (Janet), son Richard, son Steve (Victoria), and grandchildren Connie Cenky (Bryan), Mindy Williams (Chris), Alex Adam, Kyle Adam (Melissa), Zach Adam (Tanaka), ten great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Kitty was a pioneer in the fight to achieve rights for the disabled, founding and acting as first president of The Sightless Childrens Club in Dayton, helping to institute mainstreaming in the public school system. She attended Wittenberg University. In the career world, Kitty specialized in Customer Service with both DP&L and Dayton Daily News, retiring in the '80s to travel extensively. Kitty loved Diet Coke, knitting, and family and she had a wicked sense of humor, as expressed in her license plate KRZYLDY. She lived a life of giving, and as a final gesture, donated her body as an anatomical gift to the Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine. There will be a celebration of Kitty's life at a later date. Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary