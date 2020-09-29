1/1
DOROTHY AUSTIN
1934 - 2020
AUSTIN, Dorothy A. Age 86, born June 3, 1934, in Dayton, passed away peacefully, Sunday September 20, 2020, in Atlanta, GA. She was a graduate of Dunbar High School, and attended Central State University. She worked for the Salvation Army for 23 years. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, James E. Caldwell and Louise Caldwell-Hubbard; brothers, Ronald D. Caldwell and James L. Caldwell; sister, Faye E. Bradley and daughter, Greta F. Austin. She leaves to cherish her memory, sisters, Sandra Chisholm and Juanita Spells; daughters, Liscia R. (Eric) Bass, Monica A. (Eric) Benning and Aleta A. (Grady Jr.) Wyche; grandchildren, Alfonso III (Domonique) Banks, Austin D. Wyche, Alexis C. Wyche and Calvin C. Benning; 6 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild; a host of other family and friends. Walk-through visitation 9-11 am Wednesday, September 30, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Private Service. Interment Woodland Cemetery.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
(937) 274-1693
