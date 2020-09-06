BAKER (Smith), Dorothy Mae Dorothy Mae (Smith) Baker, age 95, of Hernando, MS, formerly of Vandalia, OH, died September 3rd, 2020, of natural causes. Dorothy was born on October 31st, 1924, in Preble Co., OH. She was married to Louie Baker for 47 years, until his death in 1994. She was a proud WWII Veteran's wife, a professional seamstress and a longtime member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Vandalia. She enjoyed making decorations for holidays at the church. Dorothy was a member of the Women's Group and a Garden Club. She loved flowers, butterflies, winning at cards and anything sewn or made with love and craftsmanship. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Cheryl and Montie Henderson of Vandalia, OH and her son and daughter-in-law, Donald and Tawnette Baker of Hernando, MS. She has 4 Grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-granddaughters. A Family Graveside Service is planned.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store