BAKER, Dorothy Marie
Dorothy Marie Baker, age 77 of Huber Heights, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020. She was born October 27, 1943, in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of William and
Dorothy Sauerland. Dorothy was married to the love of her life, Kenneth Baker, for 48 years and he preceded her in death on November 3, 2012. She was a graduate from Beavercreek High School. She loved to draw, crochet and color. She enjoyed listening to
music, her favorites were Patsy Cline, Willie Nelson & Elvis Presley. She was a loving wife, mother, mamaw and great mamaw who will be dearly missed. Dorothy is survived by her children, Jim (Tanya) Baker, Robert Baker & Jolene (David) Stegner; son-in-law, Jeff Hensley; 9 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; siblings, Liz Faulkner, John Sauerland & Jim (Carol) Sauerland; and many other loving family members & friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; daughter,
Karen Hensley; son, William "Billy" Baker; and 5 siblings.
Memorial Contributions can be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation
for Parkinson's Disease at michaeljfox.org
.
Visitation will be December 2, 2020, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Beavercreek Chapel (3380 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio 45432). A funeral service will begin at 12:00 pm with burial to follow at New Carlisle Cemetery. The State of Ohio is under a mandatory mask order and has required that a face mask be worn in all public places.