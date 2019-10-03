|
BATES, Dorothy McClearin Age 84, of Dayton, Ohio went home to glory on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. She was a member of Corinthian Baptist Church and a retired Dayton Public Schools teacher. Funeral Services will be 12 Noon on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Corinthian Baptist Church, 700 S. James H. McGee Blvd. Viewing 10-12 Noon and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Memorial at 10:30 AM. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 3, 2019