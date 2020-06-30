Dorothy BENNETT
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BENNETT, Dorothy Pauline "Dottie" 83, of Springfield, passed away at Forest Glen on Sunday morning, June 28, 2020. She was born in Springfield on October 4, 1936, the daughter of the late Adam and Dorothy (Turnmire) Wingert. She is survived by children, Charmaine (Craig) Stemple of Pickerington, OH, Monalisa (Rob) Robison of Springfield, Kenneth (Anita) Marcum of London, Peggy (Tom) Glasscock of North Carolina, and Beth Railsbeck of Washington; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Bennett in 2019, and daughter, Martha Shaw. A private funeral service will be held for the family. Her service will be livestreamed on the Littleton & Rue Funeral Home Facebook page beginning at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday. Burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved