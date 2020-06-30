Dorothy BENNETT

BENNETT, Dorothy Pauline "Dottie" 83, of Springfield, passed away at Forest Glen on Sunday morning, June 28, 2020. She was born in Springfield on October 4, 1936, the daughter of the late Adam and Dorothy (Turnmire) Wingert. She is survived by children, Charmaine (Craig) Stemple of Pickerington, OH, Monalisa (Rob) Robison of Springfield, Kenneth (Anita) Marcum of London, Peggy (Tom) Glasscock of North Carolina, and Beth Railsbeck of Washington; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Bennett in 2019, and daughter, Martha Shaw. A private funeral service will be held for the family. Her service will be livestreamed on the Littleton & Rue Funeral Home Facebook page beginning at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday. Burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jun. 30, 2020.