Dorothy BOWMAN
1927 - 2020
BOWMAN, Dorothy L.

93, of Springfield, passed away November 18, 2020, in the Springfield Regional Medical Center. Dorothy was born April 16, 1927, in Springfield, Ohio, to Cline Christian and Ruth Ann (Harris) Huffman. She was a librarian at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and was a

member of St. Joseph Church. She also loved to read and

travel. She is survived by two sisters, Carolyn Sue Parks and Connie Gearhart; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was

preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Oris Bowman; a daughter, Barbara Stump; and two sisters, Ann (Robert) Waugh and Donna (Gerald) Lyons. No services will be held at this time. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Conroy Funeral Home
1660 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 324-4973
