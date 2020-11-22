BOWMAN, Dorothy L.



93, of Springfield, passed away November 18, 2020, in the Springfield Regional Medical Center. Dorothy was born April 16, 1927, in Springfield, Ohio, to Cline Christian and Ruth Ann (Harris) Huffman. She was a librarian at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and was a



member of St. Joseph Church. She also loved to read and



travel. She is survived by two sisters, Carolyn Sue Parks and Connie Gearhart; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was



preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Oris Bowman; a daughter, Barbara Stump; and two sisters, Ann (Robert) Waugh and Donna (Gerald) Lyons. No services will be held at this time. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store