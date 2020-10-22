1/
Dorothy BUCKLE
1926 - 2020
BUCKLE, Dorothy L.

94, of Dayton, passed away Friday, October 16th at Bethany Lutheran Village where she was a resident for the past ten years. A native of Portsmouth, Ohio, she was born July 14, 1926, the daughter of George and Jessie (Wymer) Born.

"Dottie" and her husband Paul worked together in raising seven children and refinishing furniture and antiques until his death in 2001. Three sisters and a brother also preceded her in death. A loving wife and mother, she is survived by her children and their spouses, Connie and Mike Warner, Paul and Janie Buckle, Cecilia and Jim Slonaker, Ron and Robyn Buckle, Tonya and Robert Neick, Beth and Dave Kolbe, Todd and

Margaret Buckle, all of Dayton; 21 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Janice Munyon; 2 sisters-in-law, Nell Buckle and Jackie Born. She was a member of Ascension Church and attended Immaculate Conception in Dayton. She was instrumental in the hosting of an annual craft show with the help of many family members. Her love of her family, creative talents and amazing cooking will always be treasured. In light of the social distancing

concerns, a family-only gathering will take place Friday,

October 23, at Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel, with burial to follow in David's Cemetery. Father Paul Ruwe officiating. The family wishes to thank the staff at Bethany Lutheran Village for their loving care of Dorothy. If desired, please make contributions to the Alzheimer's Foundation or Hospice of Dayton in Dottie's memory. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
9374352273
