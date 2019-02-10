|
CAZZELL, Dorothy (You Are Loved & Missed) Age 87, of Dayton, passed away Jan. 28, 2019. Preceded in death by husband Johnnie Cazzell; infant son Danny; her parents, Everett & Mamie Townsend; brother Henry & sister Marge. Survived by sister Millie, brother Jerry along with Sandy, Vicki & Rick her children; her grandkids she loved so much 3-grand, 6-great & 7-great great. Her ashes will be placed with her husband at Dayton National Cemetery. A gathering & celebration of her life will be held at Delco Park in the Spring. Family & friends will be notified when date/time are set. Arrangements in care of Schlientz-Moore & Reis. Words of encouragement may sent to www.reislegacycenter.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 10, 2019