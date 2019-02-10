Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schlientz-Moore & Reis Life Celebrations
1632 Wayne Ave.
Dayton, OH 45410
937-291-3911
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Cazzell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Cazzell

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dorothy Cazzell Obituary
CAZZELL, Dorothy (You Are Loved & Missed) Age 87, of Dayton, passed away Jan. 28, 2019. Preceded in death by husband Johnnie Cazzell; infant son Danny; her parents, Everett & Mamie Townsend; brother Henry & sister Marge. Survived by sister Millie, brother Jerry along with Sandy, Vicki & Rick her children; her grandkids she loved so much 3-grand, 6-great & 7-great great. Her ashes will be placed with her husband at Dayton National Cemetery. A gathering & celebration of her life will be held at Delco Park in the Spring. Family & friends will be notified when date/time are set. Arrangements in care of Schlientz-Moore & Reis. Words of encouragement may sent to www.reislegacycenter.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries