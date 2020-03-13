Home

COFFEY, Dorothy Age 90 of Middletown, passed away March 10, 2020 at Hospice of Mount Pleasant. She was born September 16, 1929 in Richmond Indiana, the daughter of Robert and Mattie (Burdett) McNutt. She is survived by her son, Gary (Marilyn) Coffey; grandchildren, Bryan Coffey, Amanda Martinez; four great-grandchildren; sister, Doris Johnston; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be 12:00 pm Friday, March 13, 2020 at the Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home with Pastor Eric Newell officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00 am until service time Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be at North Monroe Cemetery.
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 13, 2020
