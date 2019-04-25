|
COLLINSWORTH, Dorothy A. "Dottie" 92, of Miamisburg, passed away April 23, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband and son, Bill and Dale, sister, Betty (Jack) Warner. Dottie is survived by her daughter, Wanda (Kenny) Moles; brother, Lynn (Carol) Brock; daughter in law, Pat Larson; grandchildren, great-grandchild, nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019 from 11:00am until time of service at 1:00pm at Newcomer, South Chapel 3940 Kettering Blvd. Burial at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church of W. Carrollton or . A special message may be left for the family at www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 25, 2019