|
|
D`EPIRO (Johnston), Dorothy Elizabeth Passed away peacefully at home with her husband by her side on February 13, 2020. Born on October 1, 1941, Dorothy (Dottie) entered the world with a passion for living life to its fullest - and that she did. Dottie was born and raised in Pittsburgh, PA, the youngest child of Jack and Helen Johnston, with whom she is reunited with in heaven. She met the love of her life, Robert (Bob) D'Epiro, when they both were 15. She moved to NYC after high school to become a ballerina dancing with the Radio City Music Hall Ballet Company and with the Rockettes. On December 28, 1964, Dottie and Bob married and started their life together in Fairborn, Ohio. Dottie's mission in life was loving Bob and her ever growing family. She dedicated her life to raising 4 daughters - Eileen Gauder, Terri Leisten, Tina Ruffolo, & Gena Leisten, and welcoming her sons-in-law Bob, Jeff, Rick, and David. Her love poured out further to each of her grandchildren - Andrea (Gauder), Tim, Alexa and Tim, III Rieger, Kelsey Gauder, Jonathan Leisten, Ashley Leisten, Bobbi (Gauder) & Joe Jenkins, Danielle Ruffolo, Robby Ruffolo, Jacob Leisten, Dominic Ruffolo, Ellie Leisten, Julia Ruffolo, Nicholas Leisten, Anthony Ruffolo, & Ryan Leisten - whom she always showered with an "I Love You More" every time she saw them. The family is grateful for the love and support provided by so many throughout the Dayton community. They will receive friends on Thursday, February 20 from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm, at St. Mary's of the Assumption Parish, Springboro, Ohio. The Roman Catholic Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, February 21 at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider making donations in Dottie's name to pulmonaryfibrosis.org or hospiceofdayton.org/donations. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 16, 2020