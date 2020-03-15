Home

DEAN, Dorothy Louise Age 96 of Union, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020 at . She was born May 9, 1923 in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Frank and Dorothy Lairmore. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Dean; several siblings; and son-in-law, Bill Russo. Dorothy is survived by her children, John (Virginia) Dean, Leonard (Angela) Dean, Marlene Russo; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. Dorothy was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was an incredible caregiver and volunteered throughout her lifetime. She also enjoyed playing golf and gardening. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 10:30 am at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1000 W. Wenger Road, Englewood, OH 45322. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to leave the family an online condolence.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 15, 2020
