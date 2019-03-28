Home

Conner & Koch Funeral Home
92 W. Franklin Street
Bellbrook, OH 45305
937-848-6651
DILLON, Dorothy Lorene Affectionately known as "GG", passed away peacefully on March 25, 2019 at the age of 91. The daughter of Cecilia R. (Hasenstab) and Ralph J. Speelman. Dorothy was born on August 5, 1927 in West Alexandria, OH and was one of fifteen children. The family will be holding private services, and burial will be at Bellbrook Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the (2808 Reading Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45206) or (324 Wilmington Ave. Dayton, OH 45420). You are welcome to send a condolence or flowers, plant a tree and share a story or picture about Dorothy at www.ConnerAndKoch.com by clicking on her name.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 28, 2019
