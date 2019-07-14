Home

Dorothy DUNLAP

Dorothy DUNLAP Obituary
DUNLAP, Dorothy Barber 91 of Franklin passed away at home July 9, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born April 22, 1928 in Edinburgh, Scotland the daughter of James and Agnes (Fulton) Barber. Dorothy formerly worked for the Scottish Government and at the United Nations. She was a member of the Middletown Tennis Club and volunteered at Middletown Hospital and Middfest International. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 60 years, Leman and a brother James Barber. She is survived by her two daughters, Jennifer (Richard) Schaefer, Jeannette (Gregory) Klasson, grandchildren, James (Jessica) Schaefer, and Jill and John Schaefer. Also niece, Anne (Alan) Inglis, and nephew Colin (Florence) Barber. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11:30am at the Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. 2nd St Franklin with visitation beginning at 10:30 am. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Middletown or Franklin Community Services. Please visit Anderson-fh.com to send an online condolence.
Published in Journal-News on July 14, 2019
