ELMORE, Dorothy Agnes Age 92 of Dayton, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019 at . She was born in Xenia, Ohio on September 23, 1926 the daughter of Joseph & Geneva (Lehman) Johnston. She was a member of the Queen of Martyrs Church, Dayton. She is survived by her children John W. McGatha Jr., Carol L. Patton and Mary Lou Craft; step daughter Pamela Riesen; 10 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren and a sister Marjorie Wiechers. She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands John W. McGatha Sr. and Raymond Elmore, daughters Connie Brackney and Sandi McGatha and several brothers and sisters. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 at the Queen of Martyrs Church, 4134 Cedar Ridge Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45414. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 10:00 am 12:00 pm at the church. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Dorothy's memory to , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45420. Services have been entrusted to the Blessing-Zerkle Funeral Home, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.blessingfh.com Published in Dayton Daily News on July 9, 2019