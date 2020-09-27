Dorothy Fleming

FLEMING, Dorothy Age 96, of Germantown, passed away September 21, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husbands including Seldon Hounshell, the father of her children. She was also preceded in death by one daughter, Devonna Myers; two sons, Everett Hounshell and Donald Hounshell; two grandsons, Joseph "Ed" Tirey and Daniel "Scotty" Myers and one great-grandson, Ray Evans Jr. She is survived by two daughters, Janet (Newt) Cooley and Bertha Hounshell; one sister, Betty Gregory; 13 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, 24 great-great-grandchildren, and step-grandchildren. There are many friends and other relatives to mourn her loss. She retired from Sauter's Tom's Sales. She was a member of a non-denominational church. She enjoyed family, gardening, sewing, quilting, being outdoors, and life in general. Funeral services will be Monday, October 5, 2020, at 1:00 PM at Arpp, Root, & Carter Funeral Home, 29 N Main St., Germantown, OH, interment immediately following at Germantown Union Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 11 am. Online condolences can be left at www.arpprootfh.com
