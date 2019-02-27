|
|
FLEMMING (Arnold), Dorothy L. 90 formerly of Beavercreek passed away February 22, 2019. She was born in Dayton, OH January 29, 1929 to Ernest and Lottie Arnold. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband George (2015) and her brother Gene Arnold. She is survived by her daughter Vicki (Ken) Huckaby, son David (Jeri) Flemming; grandchildren Matthew Huckaby and Lisa Huckaby; sister Carol Huelsman; and numerous nieces and nephews. Dorothy was a sweet and loving mother and grandmother and will be dearly missed. Special thanks to Embrace Hospice. Graveside service on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 11:00 am at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 27, 2019