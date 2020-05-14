Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rogers Funeral Homes
324 West Main Street
New Lebanon, OH 45345
937-687-2616
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Rogers Funeral Homes
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy GARWOOD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy GARWOOD


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy GARWOOD Obituary
GARWOOD, Dorothy Jean Age 96 of New Lebanon, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. She was born in New Lebanon, Ohio on April 19, 1924 to her father, Jesse B. Piatt, Sr., and mother, Altha (Brown) Piatt. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, John Garwood; siblings, Marie Nisius, Jeanette Gilbert, Claude Piatt, Sabina McCain, and Jesse Piatt, Jr.; niece, Junie; and nephew, Jesse Bernie. Dorothy is survived by her nieces and nephews, Bob (Joyce) Nisius, Sonja (Keith) Price, Ron Nisius, Carolyn (Dick) Davis, Robert (Barbara) Gilbert, Claudia Smith, and Skip (Fran) Piatt; and great niece, Teresa (Ron) Van Meter. Dorothy was a 1942 graduate of Dixie High School. She owned and operated the Village Ceramic Studio with her husband John for many years. She enjoyed her hobbies such as sewing, crafting and painting among other things. Dorothy was loved and will be missed. A service for the family will be held with Rogers Funeral Home in New Lebanon. Final resting place will be Royal Oak Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Condolences may be expressed online at: www.RogersFuneralHomes.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -