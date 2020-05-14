|
GARWOOD, Dorothy Jean Age 96 of New Lebanon, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. She was born in New Lebanon, Ohio on April 19, 1924 to her father, Jesse B. Piatt, Sr., and mother, Altha (Brown) Piatt. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, John Garwood; siblings, Marie Nisius, Jeanette Gilbert, Claude Piatt, Sabina McCain, and Jesse Piatt, Jr.; niece, Junie; and nephew, Jesse Bernie. Dorothy is survived by her nieces and nephews, Bob (Joyce) Nisius, Sonja (Keith) Price, Ron Nisius, Carolyn (Dick) Davis, Robert (Barbara) Gilbert, Claudia Smith, and Skip (Fran) Piatt; and great niece, Teresa (Ron) Van Meter. Dorothy was a 1942 graduate of Dixie High School. She owned and operated the Village Ceramic Studio with her husband John for many years. She enjoyed her hobbies such as sewing, crafting and painting among other things. Dorothy was loved and will be missed. A service for the family will be held with Rogers Funeral Home in New Lebanon. Final resting place will be Royal Oak Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Condolences may be expressed online at: www.RogersFuneralHomes.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 14, 2020