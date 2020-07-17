GOOD, Dorothy A. "Dottie" Dorothy, who preferred to be called Dottie, went to be with the Lord on July 13th, 2020. Dottie was born on July 15, 1933, in the living area above her family-owned grocery store in Brighton, Ohio, to Eskel F. and Bertha Powell (Gableman), and raised there with her older brother, Ralph Powell and sister, Naomi Powell Locke. Living in a small community grocery store frequented by both locals and visitors was instrumental in developing her strong sense of loving and caring for others, no matter who they were or where they came from. Free access to the store's ice cream and cookies gave her a life-long love for both. She attended school in a one-room schoolhouse and graduated from Plattsburg High School in 1951. After graduation she was employed by Ohio Edison Company where she worked in the meter reading and billing department until 1956. On New Year's Eve in 1955, she accepted a blind date with Paul Good, a young Air Force lieutenant and fighter pilot on leave before taking his assignment to Europe. Dottie accepted his proposal to marry him after only five dates and she left her hometown of Springfield, OH, and flew for the first time all the way to Toul-Rosieres Air Force Base, France, where they were married on June 30th, 1956. Daughter, Crystal (Kennedy) was born while in France and daughter, Paula (Gibson) was born during assignment in New Mexico. Dottie orchestrated the family moves to many different states in the US, and also in the Philippines while raising her two girls and supporting her husband in his Air Force career. She always worked hard to make a comfortable loving home for her family, even in the smallest or oldest Government base housing conditions. Wherever she saw a need, Dottie's warm-hearted nature led her to seek volunteer opportunities particularly with various organizations such as the local hospitals, homeless shelters, PTAs, school band booster clubs, local churches, and base chapels. Other activities Dottie enjoyed included crafts, reading, bowling, golf, and bridge. Once Dottie's husband retired, they traveled frequently across the US and around the world, often visiting family and friends. Most of all, Dottie loved spending time with her five grandchildren, her five great-grandchildren, her many nieces and nephews and cousins. Dottie was a wonderful listener and supporter to her friends, and she loved it when anyone called her their second Mom or Grandma. She loved animals especially her "furry faced grandkids". Her kind and gentle nature attracted animals as well as people. Through her entire life, her faith and trust in the Lord guided and sustained her, which she freely shared to encourage others. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Paul Good; daughters, Crystal (Greg Kennedy) and Paula (Brent Gibson); grandchildren, Ryan (Jenna), Erin (Justin Saucier) and Kyle Kennedy, Jacob and Gabby Gibson; great-grandchildren, Blake, Saedee, Aislyn, Logan and Cavin. A private ceremony will be held on Saturday, July 18th in Port Orange to be followed by a Celebration of Life memorial at a later date in Springfield, OH, with final interment at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Grace On Wings (www.graceonwings.org
) or St. Jude's Hospital for Children. Services are entrusted to Shannon Maloney Funeral Home, (386) 760-9660. To share condolences and memories with the family, please visit: www.shannonmaloneyfuneralhome.com