GWINN, Dorothy D. Age 81, of Dayton, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020 at . Dorothy was a retired manager of RJ Reynolds/ Service Systems, a member of Immaculate Conception Church, an avid Cincinnati Reds fan and the One Arm Bandits at the casino. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold "Mike" and her parents. Dorothy is survived by her son, Dean Ferguson of Springfield; sister, Lillian Martin of Brookville; granddaughters, Catie (Ajay) Ferguson and Deana Ferguson; 2 great grandchildren, Ayden & Jayda; nieces, Crenah Zimmer and Lori Martin; nephew, Chuck Martin. Due to the current restrictions, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Immaculate Conception Church. Entombment at Roselawn Cemetery in Princeton, WV. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to in Dorothy's memory. Arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 3, 2020