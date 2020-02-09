|
HAMM, Dorothy M. Age 97 of Hamilton, passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Dorothy was born in Hamilton, Ohio on October 22, 1922 to Chester and Dora Cox. On January 8, 1946, she married the love of her life Charles Hamm. Dorothy was a member of Stahlheber Baptist Church. Dorothy was known for her beautiful flower garden. She will be deeply missed and never forgotten by all who loved her. Dorothy is survived by her grandchildren, Rob Payne, Todd Payne and Ann Tatum; her great-grandchildren, Brock Tatum, Lydia Payne, Cade Tatum and Levi Payne; her sister-in-law, Flo Cox; and many nieces and nephews. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 46 years, Charles Hamm; her daughter, Sandra Shircliff; her brothers, Manford, Paul, Guilford and Taylor Cox; her sisters, Martha Johnson and Beatrice Anderson. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 9, 2020