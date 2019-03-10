HANES (Hogan), Dorothy Ann 86, of Wildwood, Missouri, peacefully passed away March 6, 2019. She was born on June 19, 1932, in Springfield, Ohio. Dot was the daughter of Gerald W. and Dorothy M. Hogan, a proud Irish Catholic clan. She will be buried with her mother and father at Cavalry Cemetery in Springfield, Ohio, on Monday, March 11. There will be an intimate service in the chapel at 1:00 PM. The family has planned a funeral mass at Holy Infant Church in Ballwin, Missouri, on Saturday, March 16, at 11:00 AM. It will be immediately followed by a reception in the Holy Infant room for those attending and all others who would like to see the family. Dot is survived by her son, Mark, and his wife Sue; four grandchildren, Kyle, Andrew, Sarah McClellan and Blake; and one great grandchild, Gideon McClellan. She was preceded in death by Gerald and Dorothy Hogan; two brothers, June Hogan and Jack Hogan; and one sister, Regina Russell. Her life was devoted to caring for others as a Registered Nurse at Wright Patterson Air Force Base and as a Public Health Nurse for Clark County. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for you to consider a donation in her memory to the or . Or, a memorial mass at your local church. Dot's life was a blessing to the many she touched. Her spirit lives on in all of us she lovingly supported. She will be missed every day. May God hold you in the palm of His hand. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary