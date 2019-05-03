HARRISON, Dorothy "Dottie" Of Fort Myers, Florida went to be with our Lord on April 27. 2019. She was born in London, KY to Lester and Laura Hammack and was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Homer Harrison, 3 brothers, and 2 sisters. She is survived by her daughter, Carolyn Harrison Grosse and husband, Richard Grosse of Fort Myers, FL, 2 granddaughters, Lara (Mark) Poulios of Colchester, CT., and Holly (Caleb) Santana of New York and 2 great grandsons, Jake and Ben Poulios of CT. She was employed by Champion International Papers as Supervisor in Accounts Receivable retiring in 1989. She enjoyed golfing and watching the Cincinnati Reds. She was a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church in Fairfield until she moved to Fort Myers, FL and became a member of New Hope Presbyterian Church. A celebration of life will be held at New Hope on a later date according to family's wishes. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the or Alzheimer's Foundation of America. (http://alzfdn.org). Published in Journal-News on May 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary