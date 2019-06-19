HAUGHEY (Holaday), Dorothy Mae 97, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, June 17, 2019. She was born October 9, 1921 in Springfield, Ohio to Lucy Ellen (Otstot) Holaday and Emil Martin Holaday, the middle of five children. She graduated from Springfield High School. On June 10, 1940, she married the love of her life Edward Walter Haughey, this year would have been their 79th wedding anniversary. Dorothy worked at Springfield Thermometer as a supervisor from 1940 until 1946, during much of this time Edward served in the Army during World War II. When he returned from overseas, she stayed home and enjoyed raising their three children; Joyce, Stephen and John. As a member of Third Lutheran Church she taught Sunday school and served on the Alter Guild. In 1955 she became an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church. She served as the President of Kenwood Heights Elementary School PTA and, once their children were raised, worked at E. W. Fulmer Company for nine years. Dorothy enjoyed cooking, baking, canning, sewing, gardening, and crafts. She and Edward loved traveling and vacationing in Michigan with family. She loved to play Euchre and was considered the "Queen of Skippo" by her family.Her children called her "the Taxi Service"; she drove them and many of their friends to school, music lessons, sports practices, cheerleading, church youth events, scouting, and camps of all kinds. She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Edward; her siblings: Thelma Holaday Parker, Jack Holaday, Phyllis Holaday Swisshelm Rhodes and Eloise Holaday Mackey. She is survived by her children: Joyce Davis (Gene) of Atlantis, Florida; Stephen (Donna) of Danville, Indiana; and John (Chris) of Springfield; 11 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; all who loved her dearly. She often told them all "Jesus loves you and so do I." She was a Proverbs 31 woman: "Her children arise and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her." For the last 9 years Dorothy resided at Springfield Assisted Living and most recently Vancrest Health Care Center of Urbana. The family would like to thank their staffs for the loving care they provided. Visitation will be Saturday from 10 11 AM. in RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. The service to honor Dorothy's life will be Saturday at 11:00 AM. in the Memorial Home with Jay Weygandt officiating. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com. Published in Springfield News Sun on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary