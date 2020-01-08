|
|
HAWKER, Dorothy Joan Age 83, of Xenia, passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Funeral services will be held at the Tobias Funeral Home- Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Road at Grange Hall Road at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020. The family will receive guests at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday. Interment will be in Valley View Memorial Gardens. To view full obituary, please visit www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 8, 2020