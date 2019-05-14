Home

Ogle and Paul R. Young Funeral Home
5086 College Corner Pike
Oxford, OH 45056
513-523-4411
Dorothy Hawkins Obituary
HAWKINS (nee Bess), Dorothy A. Loving wife of Russell Hawkins, and adoring grandmother of Brandy M. Smith. Preceded in death by her parents, Ruth and Art Bess, her brother, Jim Bess and a son, Greg Smith. Passed away on May 12, 2019, age 77. Retired from Fort Hamilton Hospital in 1998 after 34 years as a nurse. A visitation will take place at the Ogle and Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 5086 College Corner Pike, Oxford, Ohio 45056 on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 1-2 pm and a funeral service will follow. Interment at Oxford Cemetery. Online condolences to www.ogleandpaulyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on May 14, 2019
