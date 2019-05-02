|
HENRY, Dorothy J. 86, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019, peacefully in her home. She retired from Wright Patterson AFB but, never retired from serving as a Deaconess and so many other roles in her church. Her survivors include her daughters, Carla Peterson and Genelle (Ricky) Montgomery; grandchildren, Ericka (Mark) Wilson, Micah Peterson, Carlyne (Marlon) Peterson-Orr and Alicia Montgomery; great-grandchildren, Mark Wilson, Elijah Wilson and Zane Thompson and a host of other relatives and friends. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, John T. & Magnolia Mosley; brother, John E. Mosley, husband, Carl Henry and her beloved son, Jerome Dailey. The viewing is Friday, May 3, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Mount Zion Baptist Church. Funeral Service will be Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Greater Grace Temple. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements by the Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home. www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 2, 2019