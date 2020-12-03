1/1
Dorothy HIGGINBOTHAM
1927 - 2020
HIGGINBOTHAM,

Dorothy Elizabeth

"Aunt Dot"

93, of Springfield, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020, in Oakwood Village. Dorothy was born July 6, 1927, in Johnstown, PA, to Grady and Janie Mae (Suttles) Starling. She

retired from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and later retired from the Springfield City Schools. She was also a

member of St. John Missionary Baptist Church. Survivors

include three children, Dawn (Micheal) Gaines, Bobbi

(William) Gault and Delmar Jones; seven grandchildren, KaWambee Gaines, Ajamu Gaines, Kizzy (Rodney) Ragland, Terry (Dawn) Toliver, Christopher Gault, Kwana (Christopher) Jones Becker and Derek Jones; 19 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Agnes Starling; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Toliver; her second

husband, Richard Higginbotham; six siblings, Winferd "Wint" Starling, LaFances (Starling) Ferguson, Arlene "Leenie" Ogletree, James Jr. "Jake" McCormick, Horace Robert

"Bobby" McCormick and Edward "Buddy" McCormick. Her

funeral service will be held on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. in St. John Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation will be held two hours prior, beginning at 9 a.m. in the Church. Burial will

follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. The family would also like to thank the staffs at Oakwood Village, Clark Memorial Home and Springfield Regional Medical Center and Ohio's Hospice for their kind and exceptional care. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
St. John Missionary Baptist Church
DEC
5
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. John Missionary Baptist Church
