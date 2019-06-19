|
|
HOWARD, Dorothy Age 89, of Franklin, Ohio passed away on Friday June 14, 2019. Dorothy was born December 6, 1929 to Molly Gruzenski and Walter Gruzenski. Dorothy is survived by her husband of 65 years, Ray (Chubby) Howard; sons Brian Howard and Anthony (Claudia) Howard; and daughter-in-law Kimberly Howard; sisters-in-law Mary (Dale) Zink, and Mayme Dimuzio; five grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other family. Dorothy was preceded in death by; her parents Walter and Molly Gruzenski; son John Earl Howard; and brother Jerry Gruzenski. Dorothy worked for many years at Dale Zink's Meat Market in Franklin. She was a member of TOPS and loved to oil paint. Graveside services will be held at Woodhill Cemetery in Franklin on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 2 pm. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.dignitymemorial.com for the Howard family.
Published in Journal-News on June 19, 2019