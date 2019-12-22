Home

Barnes Funeral Homes, Inc.
411 North Commerce Street
Lewisburg, OH 45338
(937) 962-2845
KECKLER (Kouts), Dorothy Ann 68 of Laura, OH, died Thursday, December 19, 2019. Dorothy was a book keeper for Health Park Dentistry. Preceded in death by her Father: Ralph Kouts, Husband: David E. Keckler, infant Daughter: Barbara Irene Keckler. Survived by her Mother: E. Rowena (Brock) Kouts; Sons: Curtis Keckler and Joseph (Elizabeth) Keckler; Daughter: Stacey Jo (Roger) Sorg, Sister: Beverly (Stoney) League; 11 Grandchildren, 5 Great Grandchildren; Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and a host of Sassy Singles. Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Barnes Funeral Home, 411 N. Commerce St., Lewisburg, OH. Interment will be held in Roselawn Cemetery in Lewisburg. Family will receive friends on Saturday from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. Memorial Contributions may be made to Lewisburg Emergency Unit, P.O Box 697, Lewisburg, OH 45338 or First United Church of Christ, P.O. Box 600, Lewisburg, OH 45338. Condolences may be sent to the family via the website at www.barnesfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 22, 2019
